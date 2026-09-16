Hyundai Bayon first look revealed: New SUV gets H-Edge lights, futuristic interior ahead of India launch

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the first official exterior and interior sketches of the upcoming Bayon SUV, giving a clearer idea of its design before it rolls out in India. The sketches were released on September 16th, 2026, following a confirmation of the Bayon name on September 14th, 2026. The SUV will be launched during the festive season and will be positioned between the Venue and the Creta in Hyundai's India line-up.

The new Bayon will be made for urban consumers and is based on Hyundai's new ‘Art of Steel’ design direction. The sketches depict an upraised sports body, pronounced contours and a new H-Edge lighting signature. Hyundai has not yet disclosed the India-spec engine options, variants or prices.

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Hyundai Bayon gets new H-Edge lighting The front is a wide design featuring Hyundai's new H-Edge lighting treatment. It has a horizontal light element and vertical lighting elements on the outer parts. The bonnet gets prominent creases, while the front fenders have a pronounced shape. Hyundai has also used chunky lower-body elements to highlight the SUV’s design.

The official design is also identical, with a few features noted on Indian test vehicles camouflaged for runs. Earlier spy shots showed an upright profile, a relatively straight roofline, prominent wheel arches and roof rails.

Also Read | Hyundai Bayon India launch: New SUV to slot between Venue and Creta

First look at Hyundai Bayon interior

A technology-focused cabin with large displays.

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Hyundai has also unveiled the first official sketch of the Bayon's interior. The company says the drawing is for a left-hand-drive car, and that may result in some differences in the actual India-spec cab. It has a large area on the dashboard, and the infotainment screen is positioned towards the centre. The raised centre console and layered layout of the cabin's dashboard.

Technology, connectivity and intuitive controls are at the centre of the cabin design, Hyundai claims. Previously seen test cars had dual in-dash displays and a new steering wheel with four-dot detailing. The features spotted so far in the spy shots include a 360-degree camera and a sunroof.

Bayon to sit between Venue and Creta The Hyundai Bayon will be a new addition to the SUV segment in India, with the Venue and Creta in the middle. The SUV will be over four metres long, making it larger than the sub-4-metre Venue.

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Hyundai hasn't revealed the powertrain specifications yet. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and may be available in the factory as a CNG version as well. The specifications are yet to be confirmed until Hyundai announces the India-spec powertrain lineup. More details about the Bayon’s engine options, features, variants and pricing are expected closer to its launch.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.