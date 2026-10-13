Hyundai Bayon India-spec unveiled ahead of 26 October launch: 115 PS petrol engine, AI assistant confirmed

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the India-spec Bayon ahead of the official launch on 26 October. The new crossover will be powered by a new 1.5-litre petrol engine, come with manual and automatic transmissions and sport a voice-activated generative AI system. Bookings are open on Hyundai’s official website and authorized dealerships for ₹11,000.

Hyundai is positioning the Bayon as an ‘Intelligent Utility Vehicle’, with a focus on connected technology and software-based features. A dual 12.3-inch display, an NVIDIA-based infotainment system, over-the-air (OTA) software updates and Hyundai Bluelink connectivity will be added to the model. Further details on pricing and variants, along with additional launch information for the device, will be announced on 26 October, the company said.

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Hyundai Bayon India-spec design and interior The Bayon has a sculpted bonnet, angular wheel arches and black body cladding. The front features slim H-edge LED daytime running lights; the headlamps are below. Externally, the alloy wheels feature a geometric design, bridge-type roof rails and a rear spoiler.

The crossover's interior features a dual-tone grey-and-black cabin with a curved panoramic panel housing two 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The dashboard also includes rotary controls and a central climate-control panel, plus physical buttons to quickly press shortcut keys.

Generative AI assistant and connected features

Hyundai has unveiled the India-spec Bayon.

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The Hyundai Bayon will be the first time HMIL's AI-powered voice assistant is built on Perplexity's AI technology, powered by SoundHound AI's voice technology. Hyundai says the system can converse with users on travel arrangements, hotel and restaurant suggestions, weather and sports news. It is an English version of the generative AI assistant, according to Hyundai Motor.

The car has over 500 embedded voice controls in English, Hindi, Hinglish, Tamil, Bengali, and Telugu for offline use. The infotainment and instrument cluster interfaces support 10 regional and two international languages.

The NVIDIA-powered Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) equips cars with split-screen capabilities, onboard navigation and customization options that enable personalized user profiles and controls. Hyundai also announced OTA updates for over 19 vehicle controllers and Bluelink connectivity to over 70 connected features, such as remote vehicle controls and location services.

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Hyundai Bayon engine, gearbox and launch details The India-spec Bayon will get a 115 PS, 144 Nm of torque, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol engine. It is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic, according to Hyundai Motor.

Also Read | Hyundai Bayon India launch: First design sketches reveal the new SUV

The Bayon is said to be based on the company's Global K Enhanced Platform, designed to comply with the 5-star Bharat NCAP regulations. Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, said the model combines AI, connectivity and software-driven features to deliver a more personalized driving experience.

The Hyundai Bayon will be available in India from 26 October 2026. Deliveries will be made during the holiday period, but further details are yet to be released.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.