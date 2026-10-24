Hyundai Bayon launch on October 26: variant-wise features, engine, dimensions and expected price

Hyundai Bayon is set to launch in India on October 26, 2026, with a seven-variant lineup positioned between the Venue and Creta. Ahead of its official unveiling, Car Duniya released the variant-wise features, transmission and equipment for all the trims of the HX2, HX3, HX3+, HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10.

The next SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPI petrol engine that generates 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque. Depending on the variant, there is a choice of a six-speed manual or an automatic iVT gearbox.

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Hyundai Bayon dimensions and engine specifications The Hyundai Bayon is 4,245 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,605 mm high (with roof rails). It comes with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, a ground clearance of 205 mm, a fuel tank capacity of 43 litres and a boot of 505 litres. Turning radius is 5.16 metres.

Hyundai BAYON teasers.

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The HX2, HX3 and HX3+ versions will be available exclusively with the manual transmission. Manual and iVT automatic will be available for the HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10 trims.

Hyundai Bayon HX2, HX3, and HX3+ features According to the leak, the entry level HX2 is equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, LED projector headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps. The interior has a 4.2-inch TFT instrument panel, manual air conditioning, rear air vents, adjustable ORVMs and a height adjustable steering wheel seat. It does not get an infotainment touchscreen.

The HX3 features a 10.25-inch touchscreen, six-speaker audio system, rear camera, Driver Rear View Monitor, smart key and push-button start. Other new features of the HX3+ are the electric sunroof, bridge-type roof rails and 17-inch styled wheels.

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HX5, HX6 and HX8 get more comfort features The HX5 is the starting point of the new automatic line of iVT. It includes wireless charging, over-the-air software updates, Bluelink wireless connectivity, cruise control and automatic climate controls, and electrically-folding ORVMs. The automatic version also gets paddle shifters, Dash Boost Mode and Eco, Sport and Normal drive modes.

The HX6 features a panoramic sunroof, dual LED projector headlamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and ambient lighting, as well as a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

The HX8 features front and side parking sensors, rear disc brakes, a dashcam, an eight-way power driver seat, front seats with ventilation and leatherette upholstery. It also features a new rear armrest, 60:40 split rear seats and a new two-step rear-seat recline mechanism. It is expected that the HX8 iVT will have an electronic parking brake.

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Hyundai Bayon HX10: AI and ADAS features The high-spec HX10 will feature a dual 12.3-inch curved screen, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a blind-view monitor and an electrochromic mirror.

The leaked info says it will also be equipped with a generative AI assistant from Perplexity and SoundHound AI and Level 2 Pro ADAS with 23 functions. The smart cruise control is also expected to be available in the HX10 iVT, while the cockpit will get its navigation system powered by NVIDIA.

Hyundai Bayon expected price in India The official price of the Bayon is expected to be officially announced on October 26 by Hyundai. Based on current reports, the entry-level variant could begin at around ₹9.5 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec HX10 could cost around ₹17 lakh. The prices are not confirmed until the official launch.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.