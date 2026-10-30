Hyundai Bayon on-road price starts at ₹11 lakh: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and 4 more cities

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the new Bayon SUV in India with a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the Venue and Creta, the SUV is offered in seven variants, with prices going up to ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price of the SUV differs from city to city, as road tax, registration and insurance costs vary from state to state.

According to MotorOctane, the Bayon’s on-road price starts at ₹11.01 lakh in Ahmedabad and goes up to ₹22.36 lakh for the top-spec variant in Chennai.

Hyundai Bayon on-road prices in 7 Indian cities

City HX2 Petrol MT HX10 iVT Mumbai ₹ 11.72 lakh ₹ 21.31 lakh Delhi ₹ 11.33 lakh ₹ 20.95 lakh Bengaluru ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 22.18 lakh Hyderabad ₹ 11.99 lakh ₹ 22.35 lakh Chennai ₹ 11.91 lakh ₹ 22.36 lakh Ahmedabad ₹ 11.01 lakh ₹ 19.85 lakh Kolkata ₹ 11.59 lakh ₹ 20.91 lakh

Ahmedabad has the lowest starting on-road price among the seven cities listed, while Bengaluru and Chennai are among the more expensive markets for the top variant.

Hyundai Bayon Hyderabad variant-wise on-road prices According to HTAuto, the Bayon is priced at ₹11.93 lakh to ₹22.24 lakh in the Hyderabad market. The HX2 Petrol MT is the entry-level variant, while the HX10 Petrol CVT Dual Tone is the most expensive.

The HX5 and HX6 variants also come with manual and automatic transmissions, with higher variants equipped with additional features.

Hyundai Bayon engine and features The Hyundai Bayon is powered by a new 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. It comes with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission (iVT). A CNG version is anticipated in January 2027.

The other features vary by variant, but buyers can expect dual 12.3-inch displays, ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system and a voice assistant powered by generative AI. In terms of safety equipment, all models come with six airbags, and the higher-ups will have Level 2 Pro ADAS with 23 functions.

Which Hyundai Bayon variant offers better value? According to HT Auto's analysis, the HX8 variant is a value-for-money option in the Bayon lineup. It has several higher-end features of the flagship HX10, without the high-end costs.