Subscribe

Hyundai Bayon on-road price starts at ₹11 lakh: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and 4 more cities

Hyundai Bayon has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with seven variants on offer. The SUV's on-road prices range from 11.01 lakh in Ahmedabad to 22.36 lakh in Chennai, depending on the variant.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published30 Oct 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
MG Astor
₹ 9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹ 11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹ 10.77 - 19.77 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volkswagen Taigun
₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hyundai Bayon has been launched in India.
Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Bayon
Check Offers
Hyundai Bayon has been launched in India.
AI Quick Read

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the new Bayon SUV in India with a starting price of 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the Venue and Creta, the SUV is offered in seven variants, with prices going up to 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price of the SUV differs from city to city, as road tax, registration and insurance costs vary from state to state.

According to MotorOctane, the Bayon’s on-road price starts at 11.01 lakh in Ahmedabad and goes up to 22.36 lakh for the top-spec variant in Chennai.

Advertisement

Hyundai Bayon on-road prices in 7 Indian cities

CityHX2 Petrol MTHX10 iVT
Mumbai 11.72 lakh 21.31 lakh
Delhi 11.33 lakh 20.95 lakh
Bengaluru 12 lakh 22.18 lakh
Hyderabad 11.99 lakh 22.35 lakh
Chennai 11.91 lakh 22.36 lakh
Ahmedabad 11.01 lakh 19.85 lakh
Kolkata 11.59 lakh 20.91 lakh

Ahmedabad has the lowest starting on-road price among the seven cities listed, while Bengaluru and Chennai are among the more expensive markets for the top variant.

Also Read | Hyundai Bayon features leaked: 7 variants, panoramic sunroof and AI assistant

Hyundai Bayon Hyderabad variant-wise on-road prices

According to HTAuto, the Bayon is priced at 11.93 lakh to 22.24 lakh in the Hyderabad market. The HX2 Petrol MT is the entry-level variant, while the HX10 Petrol CVT Dual Tone is the most expensive.

The HX5 and HX6 variants also come with manual and automatic transmissions, with higher variants equipped with additional features.

Also Read | Fifth-gen Hyundai Tucson launched: Price, hybrid, features and safety

Hyundai Bayon engine and features

The Hyundai Bayon is powered by a new 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. It comes with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission (iVT). A CNG version is anticipated in January 2027.

Advertisement

The other features vary by variant, but buyers can expect dual 12.3-inch displays, ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system and a voice assistant powered by generative AI. In terms of safety equipment, all models come with six airbags, and the higher-ups will have Level 2 Pro ADAS with 23 functions.

Which Hyundai Bayon variant offers better value?

According to HT Auto's analysis, the HX8 variant is a value-for-money option in the Bayon lineup. It has several higher-end features of the flagship HX10, without the high-end costs.

The HX8's ex-showroom price ranges from 15.09 lakh to 16.68 lakh. Customers are advised to check the equipment and transmission selection before selecting a variant.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

AutoHyundai MotorHyundai Motor IndiaIndia
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsHyundai Bayon on-road price starts at ₹11 lakh: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and 4 more cities
Advertisement
Read Next Story