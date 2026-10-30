Hyundai Bayon on-road price starts at ₹11 lakh: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and 4 more cities

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the new Bayon SUV in India with a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the Venue and Creta, the SUV is offered in seven variants, with prices going up to ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price of the SUV differs from city to city, as road tax, registration and insurance costs vary from state to state.

According to MotorOctane, the Bayon’s on-road price starts at ₹11.01 lakh in Ahmedabad and goes up to ₹22.36 lakh for the top-spec variant in Chennai.

Advertisement

Hyundai Bayon on-road prices in 7 Indian cities

City HX2 Petrol MT HX10 iVT Mumbai ₹ 11.72 lakh ₹ 21.31 lakh Delhi ₹ 11.33 lakh ₹ 20.95 lakh Bengaluru ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 22.18 lakh Hyderabad ₹ 11.99 lakh ₹ 22.35 lakh Chennai ₹ 11.91 lakh ₹ 22.36 lakh Ahmedabad ₹ 11.01 lakh ₹ 19.85 lakh Kolkata ₹ 11.59 lakh ₹ 20.91 lakh

Ahmedabad has the lowest starting on-road price among the seven cities listed, while Bengaluru and Chennai are among the more expensive markets for the top variant.

Hyundai Bayon Hyderabad variant-wise on-road prices According to HTAuto, the Bayon is priced at ₹11.93 lakh to ₹22.24 lakh in the Hyderabad market. The HX2 Petrol MT is the entry-level variant, while the HX10 Petrol CVT Dual Tone is the most expensive.

The HX5 and HX6 variants also come with manual and automatic transmissions, with higher variants equipped with additional features.

Hyundai Bayon engine and features The Hyundai Bayon is powered by a new 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. It comes with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission (iVT). A CNG version is anticipated in January 2027.

Advertisement

The other features vary by variant, but buyers can expect dual 12.3-inch displays, ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system and a voice assistant powered by generative AI. In terms of safety equipment, all models come with six airbags, and the higher-ups will have Level 2 Pro ADAS with 23 functions.

Which Hyundai Bayon variant offers better value? According to HT Auto's analysis, the HX8 variant is a value-for-money option in the Bayon lineup. It has several higher-end features of the flagship HX10, without the high-end costs.

The HX8's ex-showroom price ranges from ₹15.09 lakh to ₹16.68 lakh. Customers are advised to check the equipment and transmission selection before selecting a variant.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.