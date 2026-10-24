Hyundai Bayon reaches dealerships ahead of October 26 launch in India: See images of the new SUV

The upcoming Hyundai Bayon has started arriving at local dealership facilities ahead of its India launch on 26 October 2026. Images shared by automotive social media handle @AUTOINTELIN show a red-coloured unit with a manual gearbox, ahead of the SUV's official price announcement.

According to Carwale, pre-bookings for the Bayon are open for ₹11,000, while deliveries are expected to begin after the launch. The SUV is expected to be offered in seven variants — HX2, HX3, HX3+, HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10 — and will be positioned between the Hyundai Venue and Creta.

Engine and transmission options The Bayon will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine is reported to produce 115 PS of power and 143.8 Nm of torque, with buyers getting a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or an intelligent variable transmission (iVT) automatic, depending on the variant.

The HX2, HX3 and HX3+ trims are expected to be available only with a manual gearbox. The HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10 variants are expected to offer both manual and automatic transmission options.

View full Image View full Image The HX2, HX3 and HX3+ trims are expected to be available only with a manual gearbox. ( X/@AUTOINTELIN )

Exterior design and features The new SUV features a split-headlamp setup, with inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lights positioned above the LED headlights. The front design also includes a 3D Hyundai logo on the bonnet, blacked-out bumper inserts and a faux skid plate.

On the sides, the Bayon gets body-coloured outside rear-view mirrors and door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and black pillars. At the rear, the SUV features inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, a black applique connecting the lights, a dual-tone integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna and a bumper-mounted number plate recess.

Variant-wise features According to details released by Car Duniya ahead of the launch, the Bayon will come with different equipment levels across its seven variants.

The entry-level HX2 is expected to feature 16-inch steel wheels, LED projector headlamps, H-shaped LED daytime running lights and tail lamps. Inside, it is reported to get a 4.2-inch TFT instrument display, manual air conditioning and rear air vents, but no infotainment touchscreen.

The HX3 is expected to add a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, a rear-view camera, a Driver Rear View Monitor, a smart key and push-button start. The HX3+ is reported to bring an electric sunroof, bridge-type roof rails and 17-inch styled wheels.

The HX5 is expected to introduce features such as wireless charging, over-the-air software updates, Bluelink connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control and electrically folding outside rear-view mirrors. Its automatic version is also reported to get paddle shifters and Eco, Sport and Normal drive modes.

The HX6 is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof, dual LED projector headlamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, ambient lighting and leatherette-wrapped steering and gear-shift controls.

Higher up the range, the HX8 is reported to get front and side parking sensors, rear disc brakes, a dashcam, an eight-way powered driver seat, ventilated front seats and leatherette upholstery. Other expected features include a rear armrest, 60:40 split rear seats and a two-step rear-seat recline mechanism.

The top-spec HX10 is expected to offer dual 12.3-inch curved displays, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, a blind-view monitor and an electrochromic mirror. The leaked equipment list also mentions a generative AI assistant developed with Perplexity and SoundHound AI, Level 2 Pro advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with 23 functions, and navigation powered by NVIDIA.

These variant-wise details are based on information released ahead of the official launch and should be treated as unconfirmed until Hyundai announces the final specifications.

View full Image View full Image Bayon will come with different equipment levels across its seven variants. ( X/@AUTOINTELIN )

Dimensions and expected price The Bayon is reported to measure 4,245 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,605 mm in height, including roof rails. It is expected to have a 2,600 mm wheelbase, 205 mm ground clearance, a 43-litre fuel tank and a 505-litre boot.