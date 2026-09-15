Hyundai Bayon SUV India launch date expected this Diwali: Price, engine, CNG option, features

Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced the name of its new SUV that will be launched in the Indian market. The new model, Hyundai Bayon, will be positioned between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's SUV lineup. The company says the name is inspired by Bayonne, a city in France’s Basque Country.

The India-spec Bayon will have different specs from the Bayon sold in Europe and Central Asia. The new SUV has already been road-tested by Hyundai, and images have now surfaced offering a glimpse of the car's exterior and cabin. The SUV is expected to make its market debut during the upcoming festive season.

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Hyundai Bayon: Design and interior details The Bayon is expected to adopt a crossover-inspired design rather than the upright shape seen on some traditional SUVs. The test cars have shown a split-headlamp design that incorporates a full-width LED light bar above the main lights. The lower headlamps on the Hyundai Verna appear to be the same as those on the car, according to Autocar India.

BAYON is back with a refreshed interior design.

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The rising window line, the noticeable kink in the C-pillar area, the roof rails and the flared wheel arches are the key features of the SUV. The rear of the test mules has a thin LED light bar and a prominent roof spoiler.

Also Read | Hyundai Bayon India launch: New SUV to slot between Venue and Creta

The cabin has also been spotted for the first time. It seems to have a two-screen dashboard design. These could be 12.3-inch screens like those found on higher-spec versions of the latest Venue. The two-tone steering wheel with Hyundai's Morse code-inspired ‘H’ is also noticeable.

Hyundai Bayon: 1.5-litre petrol and CNG powertrains expected The Hyundai Bayon is expected to use Creta’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 115 hp. As previously reported, the engine might be available with a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

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Elegant crossover SUV.

It is expected that a CNG version will also be included in the Bayon range. Another option for the CNG system is an underbody tank, but Hyundai hasn't revealed details of this version yet. The Bayon would be the first model over four metres to get a factory CNG powertrain from Hyundai.

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Also Read | Hyundai Creta SX3 spy shots reveal bigger SUV, new tech ahead of 2027 launch

Hyundai Bayon: Price and launch date (expected) The new model SUV will likely be priced lower than the Creta, with an estimated ex-showroom price of ₹9 lakh to ₹14 lakh. This would allow it to sit higher than the Venue and have space between the two SUVs in Hyundai's line-up.

Hyundai has not yet announced the Bayon’s exact launch date, prices or complete specifications. More details are expected to be revealed closer to its market introduction.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.