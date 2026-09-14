Hyundai Bayon SUV officially confirmed for India: Launch, price, design and what we know

Hyundai Motor India has officially confirmed the Bayon name for its new SUV, ending its ‘Bring It On’ teaser campaign. Slotting between the Venue and Creta, the Bayon is expected to be available with 1.5-litre petrol and CNG engines, dual digital screens, and a launch next month.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated14 Sep 2026, 03:38 PM IST
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Hyundai Motor India has officially confirmed Bayon.
Hyundai Motor India has officially confirmed Bayon.(Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor India has officially confirmed that its upcoming SUV will be called the Bayon. The company is expected to share more details about the new model in the coming weeks, ahead of its expected launch next month.

The name confirmation also clears up Hyundai’s recent teaser campaign. The words “BRING IT ON” were repeatedly seen on the camouflage of the test mule, which was spotted earlier. Hyundai has now confirmed that the campaign was part of the Bayon name reveal, with the tagline “Intelligence ON”.

Hyundai Bayon: Name and inspiration

According to Hyundai Motor India, the Bayon name is inspired by Bayonne, a city in France’s Basque region. The company said the name symbolises the city’s unique character and vitality.

Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Tarun Garg said the Bayon represents a new approach to intelligent and intuitive mobility. He described it as more than just a new SUV and said the company would share further details in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Hyundai Creta SX3 spy shots reveal bigger SUV, new tech ahead of 2027 launch

Hyundai Bayon design (expected)

In the past, spy shots have offered a few hints to the India-spec Bayon. The test vehicle features a squared-off wheel arch, roof rails and a relatively flat roof with an upright profile. It also features conventional door handles.

The front-end design features a large light bar near the bonnet and larger front light bars down the fascia. The rear of the test mule has been spotted with a horizontal light element, a vertical rear glass, and a roof spoiler.

In the interior, a dashboard featuring dual integrated digital screens for the instrument panel and infotainment system is suggested in spy shots. An all-new Hyundai steering wheel with the brand's four-dot signature has also been revealed.

Also Read | New Hyundai Creta, i10 coming by 2027: Bigger SUV, Kia-shared platform and more

Petrol and CNG powertrains expected

Hyundai has yet to announce the Bayon's engine details. However, it is rumoured that the SUV will be available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. A factory-fitted CNG option is also expected.

Final variants and gearboxes delivered with the final engine configuration are likely to be announced closer to the launch.

Also Read | Hyundai expansion in top gear: 26 new models to hit Indian roads by 2030

Hyundai Bayon to sit between Venue and Creta

The expected new SUV would be positioned in the middle of Hyundai India's range, between Venue and Creta. It is likely to measure around 4.2 metres in length, giving Hyundai another option for buyers seeking a larger SUV without having to move up to the Creta.

Hyundai is also in the process of building up an SUV and electric vehicle lineup. Currently, the company is selling the Creta Electric and Ioniq 5 in India and plans to achieve EV sales of about 7% of industry penetration by next year.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

Electric VehicleHyundai Motor India
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