Hyundai Bayon SUV officially confirmed for India: Launch, price, design and what we know

Hyundai Motor India has officially confirmed that its upcoming SUV will be called the Bayon. The company is expected to share more details about the new model in the coming weeks, ahead of its expected launch next month.

The name confirmation also clears up Hyundai’s recent teaser campaign. The words “BRING IT ON” were repeatedly seen on the camouflage of the test mule, which was spotted earlier. Hyundai has now confirmed that the campaign was part of the Bayon name reveal, with the tagline “Intelligence ON”.

Hyundai Bayon: Name and inspiration According to Hyundai Motor India, the Bayon name is inspired by Bayonne, a city in France’s Basque region. The company said the name symbolises the city’s unique character and vitality.

Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Tarun Garg said the Bayon represents a new approach to intelligent and intuitive mobility. He described it as more than just a new SUV and said the company would share further details in the coming weeks.

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Hyundai Bayon design (expected) In the past, spy shots have offered a few hints to the India-spec Bayon. The test vehicle features a squared-off wheel arch, roof rails and a relatively flat roof with an upright profile. It also features conventional door handles.

The front-end design features a large light bar near the bonnet and larger front light bars down the fascia. The rear of the test mule has been spotted with a horizontal light element, a vertical rear glass, and a roof spoiler.

In the interior, a dashboard featuring dual integrated digital screens for the instrument panel and infotainment system is suggested in spy shots. An all-new Hyundai steering wheel with the brand's four-dot signature has also been revealed.

Petrol and CNG powertrains expected Hyundai has yet to announce the Bayon's engine details. However, it is rumoured that the SUV will be available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. A factory-fitted CNG option is also expected.

Final variants and gearboxes delivered with the final engine configuration are likely to be announced closer to the launch.

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Hyundai Bayon to sit between Venue and Creta The expected new SUV would be positioned in the middle of Hyundai India's range, between Venue and Creta. It is likely to measure around 4.2 metres in length, giving Hyundai another option for buyers seeking a larger SUV without having to move up to the Creta.