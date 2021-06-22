NEW DELHI : Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second-largest automaker, expects demand to rebound gradually as personal mobility needs of customers will be more pronounced. This comes after the second covid wave with lockdowns imposed by states to contain the spread of the virus being lifted gradually following a drop in cases.

The South Korean manufacturer is, however, cautious about a further rise in covid cases and the high fuel prices, which might derail the expected recovery in sales.

Operations of the automotive industry are expected to bounce back to 75% of the normal levels in June, while in May it was just 25% because of the lockdown, according to Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India.

“Today, almost 85% of the Indian market is open. We look forward to a better July. The lesson we learnt from last year’s lockdown is that the Indian customer is quite resilient and the shift towards personal mobility is getting stronger. The vaccination also gives us hope that we will be able to combat covid," he said.

Automakers such as Hyundai witnessed a swift recovery in sales during August and September last year as a result of the increased preference for personal mobility and faster-than-expected improvement in economic activity.

Hyundai reported the highest ever production in September and October, expecting good demand during the festival season.

It also eclipsed Maruti Suzuki India Pvt. Ltd as the leading manufacturer of SUVs as sales of Creta and Venue picked up substantially. Hyundai’s total domestic wholesale declined by just 2.8% to 471,534 units, while the overall dispatches in the passenger vehicle industry also dropped by 2.25% to 2.71 million units.

“The shift towards personal mobility is going to be a big driving factor. Sometimes, we undermine it and mobility needs are only going to increase whether for commuting to office or vacation. So, this will be a strong driving factor. I don’t think there is any reason to panic and the experience of last year will come in handy," Garg said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.