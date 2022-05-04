Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Creta Knight Edition SUV with prices starting at ₹13,51,200 (ex-showroom). The new Creta Knight Edition will be offered on a new S+ trim (MT Only) as well as the fully loaded SX (O) trim (IVT/AT Only) available with 1.5 litre MPi petrol and 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel engine options.

The new Hyundai Creta Knight Edition has been enhanced for opulence by the colour black, featuring bold exterior styling.

Creta Knight Edition SUV has been packaged with standard delight features such as Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Trio beam LED Headlamps and Crescent glow LED DRL. Additionally, the new Knight Edition will elevate sporty and exciting in car experiences with the application of all black interiors with coloured AC vent inserts; coloured stitching/ piping for steering wheel and seats in cabin.

Hyundai will also introduce multiple feature changes to the MY’22 Creta that include fitment of Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline) as standard across trims and offers Glossy Black Centre Console on SX (O) Trims, along with introduction of new Denim Blue color.

Further, the company will introduce the highly innovative iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) on the Creta 1.5 litre Petrol S Trim to enhance customer choices across a spectrum of powertrain options. Now, the 2022 Creta pis owered by 1.4 l T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT will also be available on a new an S+ variant with multiple additional features over the S Trim.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “It has been our steadfast endeavour to induce customer delight at every juncture of Hyundai’s 25-year rich legacy in India. With CRETA, Hyundai has elevated the aspirations of lakhs of Indian SUV buyers looking for The Ultimate SUV. As we truly believe in enriching customer experiences throughout their life, we have a vast portfolio of SUVs that cater to the diverse needs of new age customers, facilitating them to live the Hyundai SUV Life. With the launch of the new CRETA Knight Edition, we are once again offering customers an exciting choice of SUV that matches their aspirations with bold and sporty design enhancements."