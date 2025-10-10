Diwali Bonanza on Hyundai Hatchbacks & SUVs in India: i20, Venue, Exter, more | Full list here

Diwali 2025: As India’s festive season gains momentum, Hyundai Motor India is rolling out a lineup of seasonal price cuts on its popular models: the Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Aura, Exter, i20, and Alcazar.

Advertisement

The South Korean automaker's offers combine GST 2.0 reductions with additional festive offers, giving buyers a limited-time opportunity to drive home a new car at a significantly lower cost, reportedly with savings up to ₹1.7 lakh.

Whether you're eyeing a compact hatchback or a premium three-row SUV, Hyundai's festive pricing will strike the right balance between value, features and driving experience.

Grand i10 Nios The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios remains one of the most sought-after hatchbacks among city buyers, appreciated for its refined design, smooth handling and premium touches. With a GST reduction of ₹73,808 and additional benefits worth ₹55,000, the effective starting price now stands at ₹5,47,278. The model comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, wireless charging and an optional CNG variant for those seeking lower running costs. Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual or AMT transmission options, it also features dual airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors, making it a complete urban package.

Advertisement

Venue The Hyundai Venue continues to be a top-selling compact SUV in India, and this festive season, it gets a total benefit of over ₹1.7 lakh, including a GST reduction of ₹1,23,659 and additional benefits of ₹50,000. With an effective starting price of ₹7,26,381, the Venue’s appeal lies in its combination of style, performance and technology. It offers multiple engine options including a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, paired with manual or DCT transmissions. Its feature list includes a sunroof, digital instrument cluster, connected car tech and up to six airbags with electronic stability control and hill assist.

Aura The Hyundai Aura brings sedan practicality within a compact and affordable footprint. With a GST reduction of ₹78,465 and additional benefits worth ₹43,000, the Aura’s effective starting price is ₹5,98,320. It features a roomy cabin, wireless connectivity, and segment-first convenience features that enhance comfort. Buyers can choose between a 1.2-litre petrol or CNG engine, paired with manual or AMT gearbox options. Safety features include four airbags as standard, ABS and a rear-view camera, making it an ideal option for small families and professionals alike.

Advertisement

Exter For younger buyers seeking style and functionality, the Hyundai Exter brings a strong mix of design and tech-focused features. With a GST reduction of ₹51,158 and additional benefits worth ₹45,000, it now starts at an effective price of ₹5,48,742. The Exter stands out with features like a built-in dashcam, sunroof, multiple driving modes and six airbags as standard. Available with a 1.2-litre petrol or CNG engine, paired with manual or AMT transmissions, it has been designed to appeal to modern, adventurous customers entering the SUV segment for the first time.

i20 The Hyundai i20, one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India, also receives festive price cuts. Buyers can avail a GST reduction of ₹98,053 and additional benefits of ₹55,000, bringing its effective starting price to ₹6,86,865. Known for its superior cabin quality, the i20 offers features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose audio, ambient lighting and a spacious second row. Engine options include a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, available with manual, CVT or DCT transmissions. With six airbags, ESC and tyre pressure monitoring as standard, the i20 continues to set benchmarks in safety and sophistication.

Advertisement