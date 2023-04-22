Hyundai India has released a new update to Creta, Venue and i20 that adds new safety features to the models. The auto manufacturer has added a three-point seat belt as standard safety feature for all three models. The new update comes days after Hyundai updated all its models to BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

Hyundai has added a safety kit to the i20 premium hatchback. Along with three-point seat belts, Hyundai i20 also gets adjustable rear headrest as well.

The Indian government has been pushing vehicle safety forward, including a standardised crash test rating for all cars sold in India. The government has also mandated six airbags on all cars and SUVs. Although, the rule is likely to come into force by October 2023.

Hyundai has also added three-point seat belts as standard fitment across the variant range of Creta. In addition, the automaker also brings rear adjustable headrests and 60:40 split rear bench seat to both Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue. Adjustable headrests are said to offer better protection against whiplash than fixed headrests. While the 60:40 split rear seats add convenience and practicality.

In a related news, the company has announced the name of its upcoming SUV – Hyundai EXTER. This new SUV is said to be an extremely important part of HMI’s strong lineup of SUVs that already include Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5.

Announcing the new SUV, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai EXTER that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai EXTER is the 8th model in our line up with a SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales."