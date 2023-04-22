Hyundai brings new safety features to Creta, Venue and i202 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 02:32 PM IST
- Hyundai has added a safety kit to the i20 premium hatchback. Along with three-point seat belts, Hyundai i20 also gets adjustable rear headrest as well.
Hyundai India has released a new update to Creta, Venue and i20 that adds new safety features to the models. The auto manufacturer has added a three-point seat belt as standard safety feature for all three models. The new update comes days after Hyundai updated all its models to BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×