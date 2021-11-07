Hyundai Creta SUV is going to make its debut in new avatar at the 28th Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) starting November 11. The South Korean car maker has dropped a video teaser on its Indonesian Twitter Page. The 2022 Creta facelift highlights new changes on its front design with a reworked grille and LED headlamps. The planned SUV will make its debut to Indian market soon though the dates are yet to be announced by the company.

Earlier, the car maker said that the new version of Hyundai Creta will be produced locally in Indonesia in the company's first Southeast Asian factory. The changes have been influenced by the brands bigger offerings like Tucson and Santa Fe. Additionally, the grill looks similar to that of the Alcazar.

On the front, there is a Parametric Jewel Hidden DRL which fully integrates the grille and lights so that the lamp display will not be visible when the lights are turned off. The SUV also gets the trademark Boomerang type rear light and High Mounted Stop Lamp (HMSL).

Segera hadir SUV Hyundai pertama yang dibuat di Indonesia untuk Indonesia, dilengkapi dengan teknologi canggih terdepan di kelasnya.



Hyundai CRETA, segera hanya di GIIAS 2021!

The new Creta SUV suggests new age addition to its interior and exterior looks. Hyundai Indonesia has already confirmed that the new Creta SUV will come packed with features and technology like a panoramic sunroof, Bose premium sound system and a new 10.25-inch TFT LCD cluster with new advanced features. Hyundai will also provide the Creta with Bluelink, a connectivity technology that allows users to connect to their vehicles through smartphones.

Hyundai Creta SUV is among the best sellers in the segment. The facelift version was unveiled in Brazil recently. It is expected to feature the ADAS. Hyundai Creta comes with Blind Sport Monitoring camera display on the digital instrument console, the Autonomous Braking to prevent collision without the drivers’s aid, the Left Convergence Detection feature which alerts if there is a risk collision with a vehicle coming from an adjacent lane on the opposite side.

The Creta SUV existing model in India comes with 1.4 and 1.5 litre manual and automatic transmission in petrol and diesel strains. The car produces 250 Nm torque.

