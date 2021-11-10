Hyundai Creta 2022 facelift images have surfaced before its debut at Indonesian Auto Show, Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021. The 2021 Creta discloses the front exterior, cabin and the back of the SUV that shows much refinement and is expected to feature in Indian models as well. The front grille shows the chrome finish with vertical outlines that extends upto the bumper. Creta has been one of the best-sellers for Hyundai in the recent times. The new SUV reminds us of Tucson.

The Hyundai Creta SUV wider grille is designed to look bolder with a vertical push. The LED headlamps make it even dominating on the outset. The headlamps have been integrated within the grille. The leaked images also reveal that the new Creta will have thick chrome surrounds for the grille, a bigger main headlight unit, a faux skid plate, and a more chiselled boot with boomerang-shaped LED tail lights.

Hyundai Creta will come with a 10.25-inch Full TFT LCD meter cluster, sunroof and Bose premium sound support. The new Creta for the Indonesian market will be the same 1.5-litre engine that is found on current models. It produces 115 Ps of power and offers 144 Nm of torque.

The carmaker will not change the interior layout but the SUV will get some new features, including a fully digital instrument cluster with blind-spot monitor. However, Hyundai Creta facelift is also expected to have some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like blind-spot collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, driver attention warning, etc.

