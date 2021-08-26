Hyundai has revealed the new Creta facelift 2022 for the South American market. The South Korean brand has launched the new Creta facelift in Brazil showcasing the entire design, both for the exterior and interior as well as the features.

Exterior Design Changes

The new Hyundai Creta 2022 comes with some notable changes compared to the model currently being sold in India. The first and most striking difference can be seen in the front fascia the car. The SUV gets a new grille which seems inspired by the latest Hyundai Alcazar. The company has replaced the checkered grille for a more sophisticated chrome heavy look.

Apart from the front fascia of the car, the Creta 2022 also borrows the new alloy designs from the Alcazar. The headlight cluster looks similar to the current model.

The Hyundai Creta 2022 tail light has also been tweaked a little. The tail light on the SUV now extends to the boot lid. The brake lights have also been moved from below the rear windshield to the top of the glass.

Interior Design Changes

In the interiors, Hyundai has introduced a dual-tone shade with a black and beige look, which is similar to the current version. The central console also comes with a similar look. The infotainment screen is placed horizontally, occupying a major chunk of the dashboard.

The steering wheel is also similar with paddle shifters for the automatic variant. The telephony buttons have been placed on the left side and the cruise control buttons on the right side.

Features

The new Creta gets some additional safety features. The car gets some advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features. The new Creta 2022 launched in Brazil gets blind-spot monitoring, emergency braking. The car also comes with left convergence detection, a feature where the car monitors the left side while merging or moving lanes, it can also apply emergency brakes if necessary.

The new Creta also gets features such as driver Fatigue Detector, Adaptive High Light, Adaptive Speed Control. Additionally it offers up to Six airbags and four-wheel disc brakes.

In Brazil, the car will be offered with two powertrain options. A 1.0-litre Turbo GDI direct fuel injection engine that can churn out 120PS power and a maximum torque of 171 Nm. The second powertrain option is an 2.0-litre engine that churns out 167 PS of power. This will be provided in high-end variants.

