Hyundai has unveiled Creta 2022 facelift at the ongoing Indonesian auto show. The facelift Creta comes with new and added features, a refreshed front that reminds us of Hyundai Tucson. The Hyundai Creta 2022 was launched in Indonesia market and has no confirmation of its India launch yet. The front, back and the interior have been reworked for this launch.

The Hyndai Creta 2022 facelift now features a bold front look with wider opening like Tucson. The front grille stretches upto the LED headlamps. The invisible DRL front lamps become event radiant while it is switched on. The LED at the front has a boomerang type make which is also visible at the back. The Creta 2022 comes with 17 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Creta 2022 also comes in sunroof option for the enthusiasts.

In the cabin, the new Creta 2022 comes with a new 10.25-inch TFT LCD cluster supported by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, panoramic sunroof, BOSE sound system with eight speakers, Bluelink connectivity technology. Other features include ventilated front seats, cooling glove box, ambient lighting, high-gloss centre console and an armrest-type air purifier.

For the safety, the facelift Creta 2022 features Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). The other safety element includes blind spot monitoring, autonomous braking, and collision alert system.

Hyundai Creta gets a four-cylinder 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol engine with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) system and six-speed manual transmission. The engine generates power of 115 PS and peak torque of 144 Nm. The Creta 2022 comes four different drive modes; Eco, Comfort, Smart and Sport.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.