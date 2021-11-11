Hyundai Creta 2022 facelift unveiled with changes. See details

The Hyndai Creta 2022 facelift now features a bold front look with wider opening like Tucson. The front grille stretches upto the LED headlamps. The invisible DRL front lamps become event radiant while it is switched on. The LED at the front has a boomerang type make which is also visible at the back. The Creta 2022 comes with 17 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Creta 2022 also comes in sunroof option for the enthusiasts.