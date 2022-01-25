Hyundai Creta becomes most exported SUV in 2021

Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “In line with Government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, HMIL is committed to ‘Make-In-India’, for the world and continue its legacy of having SUV leadership in the country. Ever since its global debut, CRETA has been a runaway success in domestic & international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations & has stood test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai’s Global SUV portfolio. With the CRETA being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands within our overseas markets as well. The same is evident by the fact that HMIL is one of the leading SUV exporters in India with over 2.62 lakh units sent overseas with the CRETA contributing to over 93% of the total SUV exports, along with the VENUE.