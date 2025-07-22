Hyundai Creta celebrates 10 years. Here's a look at the popular SUV

The Hyundai Creta has completed ten years in the Indian market, having first launched in July 2015. Over the past decade, the SUV has gone from being a newcomer in the mid-size segment to becoming a consistent performer in terms of volume and visibility, reflecting broader changes in consumer preferences and the SUV market in India.

Sales trends and market share According to Hyundai Motor India, the Creta has sold over 12 lakh units in the domestic market since its debut. In 2016, it recorded 92,926 units in annual sales, which nearly doubled to 1,86,919 units by 2024. In the first half of 2025, it was among the top-selling SUVs and even led overall vehicle sales in three of those six months.

Internal figures shared by the company suggest the Creta holds over 31 per cent of the mid-size SUV market. Notably, its share of first-time car buyers has increased from 12 per cent in 2020 to 29 per cent in 2024, while sunroof-equipped versions made up about 70 per cent of its sales in early 2025, indicating a broader shift in buyer expectations and priorities within the segment.

Changing buyer preferences The Creta’s decade-long run coincides with a significant transformation in how Indian buyers view SUVs. Features like panoramic sunroofs, connected car tech, and multiple engine-transmission options have become increasingly important. As the mid-size SUV category expands with newer entrants across price bands, the model's continued relevance points to the changing criteria by which customers now evaluate vehicles.