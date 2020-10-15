Hyundai Creta crosses cumulative exports milestone of 2 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has announced its export figures for its popular SUV Creta. The company claims that it has crossed the two lakh cumulative exports milestone. Hyundai is currently using its Chennai-based plant to export vehicles to around 88 different countries .

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Launched in 2015, CRETA established its supremacy as a highly aspirational brand among customers globally. The magnanimous 2 00 000 export milestone achieved by the CRETA is a testimony of Hyundai’s undeterred focus and commitment to ‘Make in India, Made for the world’. Hyundai’s state-of-the-art plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products in both domestic and international markets further providing our customers with quality time to lead a happy life."

According to a statement released by the company, in CY 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customized variants according to country specific preference and demand. With an export share of 26 % (CY 2019) in passenger car exports from India, the report claims that Hyundai remains a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry and the government’s Make in India initiative. Hyundai Motor India’s export share rose consecutively for the last three years.

Hyundai also claims to have surpassed the 3 million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020, exporting Hyundai cars to 88 countries. Here’s a timeline of the company’s cumulative exports

5,00,000 in March 2008

10,00,000 in Feb 2010

20,00,000 in March 2014.

Hyundai Motor India is presently exporting 10 models namely – Atos (Santro in India), Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 (NIOS) & Grand i10 (Aura), Elite i20, i20 Active, Accent (VERNA), Venue and the new Creta. Hyundai exports cars from India to South America (32 Countries), North America (Mexico), Africa (28 Countries), Asia Pacific (26 Countries) and Europe (1 Country).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.