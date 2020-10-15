Hyundai Creta crosses cumulative exports milestone of 2 lakh

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Launched in 2015, CRETA established its supremacy as a highly aspirational brand among customers globally. The magnanimous 2 00 000 export milestone achieved by the CRETA is a testimony of Hyundai’s undeterred focus and commitment to ‘Make in India, Made for the world’. Hyundai’s state-of-the-art plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products in both domestic and international markets further providing our customers with quality time to lead a happy life."