Hyundai Motor India launched the Creta Electric, the EV adaptation of its best-selling mid-size SUV, at an introductory price of ₹17,99,000 on Friday. With this launch, Hyundai aims to capture a greater share of the Indian EV market with its first mass-market product in the segment. Hyundai expects the segment to grow from 2.5% EV penetration in 2024 to approximately 15–20% by 2030, driven by government initiatives and evolving consumer preferences.

The Creta Electric will be available in six variants, with two battery pack options—42 kWh and 51.4 kWh—delivering ranges of 390 km and 473 km, respectively, on a single charge. The pricing spans the ₹15– ₹25 lakh range, catering to a broad audience seeking a balance of affordability and premium features.

Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, highlighted the customer-centric approach: “Our research shows that Indian EV buyers prioritize a range of 300 km or more. The Creta Electric comfortably exceeds these expectations, ensuring convenience for both city commutes and occasional long drives.”

The SUV comes equipped with advanced features, including a home-charging capability of just four hours for the smaller battery pack using an 11 kW charger. Additionally, Hyundai’s MyHyundai app provides access to over 10,000 charging points across India, with 7,500 enabling payments via the app. A significant investment in DC fast-charging infrastructure is also underway, with plans to establish 1,600 fast chargers by 2031.

Hyundai said the localization of Creta Electric's production ensures competitive pricing for the product. The vehicle incorporates locally assembled battery packs, power electronics, and drivetrain components. Garg explained “We have partnered with leading Indian firms to localize battery cells and other EV components, reducing costs and reinforcing our commitment to ‘Make in India.’”

The company has also announced an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up 100 DC fast chargers in the state, enhancing charging infrastructure along critical highway corridors.

The Creta Electric represents a strategic mix of derived and dedicated EV platforms. Hyundai plans to roll out three more EV models in India over the next few years, leveraging learnings from its flagship Ioniq 5 and Kona EV models. These future models will cater to diverse segments, blending innovation with affordability.

“While the Creta Electric is derived from our ICE platform, we are simultaneously developing dedicated EV platforms tailored to the Indian market. This will enable us to deliver a robust product lineup addressing varied customer needs", Garg said.