Hyundai has officially unveiled its forthcoming Creta Electric SUV, which will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Creta Electric will be offered in four variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence, with eight monotone and two dual-tone paint options, including three matte finishes.

Design Updates The Creta Electric largely mirrors the design of the 2024 Hyundai Creta, albeit with a few notable differences. The front fascia features a blanked-out grille and a centrally mounted charging port, along with a revised bumper. The side profile remains similar to its internal combustion counterpart but boasts newly designed 17-inch aero alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV retains its signature tail lights but includes a reworked bumper to distinguish it as an EV.

Performance and Range Under the bonnet, the Creta Electric will house a 51.4 kWh battery, delivering an ARAI-certified range of 473 kilometres. However, in normal driving conditions, it achieves an estimated range of 392 kilometres on a full charge. A secondary 42 kWh battery variant offers a certified range of 390 kilometres. Charging options include DC fast charging, enabling the battery to go from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes, and an 11kW Smart Connected wall box charger, which fully charges the battery in approximately four hours.

The Creta Electric will feature three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 7.9 seconds, although Hyundai has not yet disclosed motor output figures.

Interior and Features Inside, the Creta Electric retains the dual-screen setup for its infotainment and instrument cluster, similar to the ICE version, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enhancements include a new dual-spoke steering wheel, an electric panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, and a 360-degree surround-view camera. Other advanced features include a digital key, active air flaps for improved range efficiency, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.