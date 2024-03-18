Hyundai Creta EV in the works? Here's what report suggests
Hyundai Creta EV expected to feature design modifications including repositioned brand logo, front-fender mounted charging port, and smoothed out bumper. Anticipated to offer a range of 450 kilometers on a single charge.
Electric vehicle enthusiasts in India have been abuzz with anticipation for the Hyundai Creta EV, even prior to the debut of the updated version of the mid-size SUV in January this year. Recently, a sighting in South Korea has provided a glimpse into what the electric iteration of the popular vehicle might entail, reported HT Auto.