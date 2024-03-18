Electric vehicle enthusiasts in India have been abuzz with anticipation for the Hyundai Creta EV, even prior to the debut of the updated version of the mid-size SUV in January this year. Recently, a sighting in South Korea has provided a glimpse into what the electric iteration of the popular vehicle might entail, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, in a freshly captured spy shot, a fully camouflaged test model of the Hyundai Creta EV was spotted, offering subtle hints about its potential design features. Notably, the SUV showcases a striking LED daytime running light (DRL) stretching across the entire front profile, resembling its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart currently available in India. However, distinct to its electric nature, the Creta EV is expected to sport a closed panel in place of the conventional radiator grille seen in the latest Creta facelift. Additionally, the spy shot reveals the presence of 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, specifically tailored for the EV variant, marking a noticeable departure from the ICE model.

Expectations surround further design modifications, including a repositioned brand logo and a front-fender mounted charging port. The bumper is likely to be smoothed out with adjustments to the radiator grille, while alterations to the side and rear profiles are anticipated as well.

In terms of features, the Hyundai Creta EV is anticipated to boast a sizable touchscreen infotainment system with an EV-focused user interface, alongside an all-digital instrument cluster featuring updated graphics and a revamped center console. Noteworthy additions may include a 360-degree surround camera system and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, with the front camera visibly positioned at the center of the nose section.

While specific details regarding the electric SUV's specifications remain undisclosed by the South Korean automaker, it's speculated to offer a range of approximately 450 kilometers on a single charge, courtesy of a 55-60 kWh battery pack.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!