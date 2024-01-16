Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India at ₹10.99 lakh. All you need to know

Hyundai has launched the highly anticipated Creta facelift in India with a starting price of ₹11 lakh. Since its initial introduction in 2015, the Creta has amassed a customer base exceeding 9.80 lakh in nearly nine years. Despite facing strong competition in the mid-size SUV segment, the Creta has consistently maintained its leadership position.

Also Read | Mercedes GLS facelift launched in India at ₹1.32 cr; gets subtle revamped looks and new interior

Hyundai Creta showcases notable alterations to its exterior design, improvements to the interior layout, an expanded array of features, and the introduction of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The revamped Creta will be available in three powertrain options including a 1.5-litre Petrol, a 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

What's changed with Hyundai Creta 2024?

The revamped Creta features many changes to the exterior and the interior of the car including a redesigned grille, new LED headlights and a new LED DRL strip which goes across the hood. The mid-range SUV now has more pronounced character lines on the hood while also getting a new skid plate. The Creta facelift also gets a set of alloy wheels and includes a set of safety features including a set of six airbags.

Also Read | Hyundai opens bookings for 2024 Creta Facelift set to launch on Jan 16; revamped interior revealed!

The 2024 Hyundai Creta will now be available in six colour options including a new Robust Emerald Pearl variant. The other colour variants include: Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Atlas White with Black roof.

The Creta facelift does not get a price hike and starts at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom price) for the base variant and the top-end variant is priced at ₹17.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!