Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India at ₹10.99 lakh. All you need to know
The revamped Hyundai Creta features changes to the exterior and interior design, an expanded array of features, and advanced driver assistance systems. It is available in three powertrain options.
Hyundai has launched the highly anticipated Creta facelift in India with a starting price of ₹11 lakh. Since its initial introduction in 2015, the Creta has amassed a customer base exceeding 9.80 lakh in nearly nine years. Despite facing strong competition in the mid-size SUV segment, the Creta has consistently maintained its leadership position.