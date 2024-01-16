Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India at 10.99 lakh. All you need to know

Hyundai has launched the highly anticipated Creta facelift in India with a starting price of ₹11 lakh. Since its initial introduction in 2015, the Creta has amassed a customer base exceeding 9.80 lakh in nearly nine years. Despite facing strong competition in the mid-size SUV segment, the Creta has consistently maintained its leadership position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai Creta showcases notable alterations to its exterior design, improvements to the interior layout, an expanded array of features, and the introduction of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revamped Creta will be available in three powertrain options including a 1.5-litre Petrol, a 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

What's changed with Hyundai Creta 2024? The revamped Creta features many changes to the exterior and the interior of the car including a redesigned grille, new LED headlights and a new LED DRL strip which goes across the hood. The mid-range SUV now has more pronounced character lines on the hood while also getting a new skid plate. The Creta facelift also gets a set of alloy wheels and includes a set of safety features including a set of six airbags.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta will now be available in six colour options including a new Robust Emerald Pearl variant. The other colour variants include: Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Atlas White with Black roof.

The Creta facelift does not get a price hike and starts at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom price) for the base variant and the top-end variant is priced at ₹17.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

