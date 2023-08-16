Hyundai Creta facelift spotted again, images reveal new details

As the calendar inches forward, Hyundai keeps its focus on testing the upcoming Creta facelift on Indian roads, heightening expectations for its imminent debut, potentially within the coming months. The refreshed model is anticipated to grace the local market by early next year.

Shared in a report by MotorBeam, the latest images reveal the 2024 Creta shrouded in substantial camouflage. Despite the concealment, some features such as halogen headlamps and steel wheels offer insights of Hyundai Creta facelift.

According to rumours, the Hyundai Creta facelift model may come with features that include the integration of H-shaped LED DRLs at the front and redesigned tail lights at the rear. It may also be equipped with a revamped grille, extensively reworked front and rear bumpers, novel alloy wheels, a rear tailgate with integrated number plate housing, an elevated stop lamp, a sleek shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

While official particulars concerning the revamped Creta's interior remain elusive, a spy shot unveils an all-black interior theme and a similar four-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The anticipated addition of a fully digital instrument console adds to the evolving features. The potential inclusion of an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite is also being expected.

Notably, features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a spacious touchscreen infotainment system, and cutting-edge connected car technology are already accessible in the current model available on the market.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta facelift is likely to retain power from the same 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-liter diesel mill found in the outgoing model. In addition, there are strong possibilities of the new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine making its appearance. This engine is currently employed by Hyundai Alcazar as well as its distant relatives, including the Kia Seltos and Carens.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Hyundai Exter SUV crossed 50,000 bookings in 90 days, as announced by the company. Hyundai revealed that 33 percent of the total are attributed to the 5-speed AMT variants.