Hyundai Creta facelift spotted again, images reveal new details

Hyundai Creta facelift spotted again, images reveal new details1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Hyundai tests upcoming Creta facelift, expected to debut in coming months. Features may include LED DRLs and revamped grille. Interior details and ADAS suite remain undisclosed.
As the calendar inches forward, Hyundai keeps its focus on testing the upcoming Creta facelift on Indian roads, heightening expectations for its imminent debut, potentially within the coming months. The refreshed model is anticipated to grace the local market by early next year.