Hyundai Creta facelift spotted! Here's what the spy shots reveal
Hyundai is set to launch the facelift version of its popular SUV, the Creta, in India on January 16, 2024. Spy shots reveal new design elements such as connected LED tail lights and a similar design to Hyundai's global SUV Palisade.
Hyundai Motor is all set to begin the new year with a bang. The automaker is gearing up to launch its all-time popular selling SUV in India - the Creta with a facelift version. As per a report from HT Auto, the much awaited SUV is likely to be showcased on January 16, 2024.
Moreover, the SUV might feature revised light setup and sequential turn indicators at the back. In terms of the interior, the upcoming Creta could feature an all-black theme and dual-tone seats. Notably, the Korean automaker is likely to offer a dual-screen setup in the front just like its competitor Kia Seltos. Among the upcoming features, the Creta could also introduce ventilated front seats, 360 degree camera along with ADAS technology.
Speaking of the powertrain, the Korean carmaker is expected to bring the Creta SUV with three engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The all-new SUV is likely to come mated with several transmission options. These include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT for the turbo.
