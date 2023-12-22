Hyundai Creta facelift spotted! Here's what the spy shots reveal

Hyundai Motor is all set to begin the new year with a bang. The automaker is gearing up to launch its all-time popular selling SUV in India - the Creta with a facelift version. As per a report from HT Auto, the much awaited SUV is likely to be showcased on January 16, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the publication, the all-new Creta was spotted testing in Shimla. This generates buzz among the SUV enthusiasts and reveals some of the alleged spotted Creta facelift.

Reportedly, the new Hyundai Creta was spotted wrapped in black camouflage. These spy shots showcased the silver body colour of the SUV, alloy wheels, and the panoramic sunroof. Notably, the spy shots also indicated towards the new connected LED tail light units which are missing in the ongoing iteration of the SUV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of the competition, the Creta 2024 could join Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos to bring the new connected tail light feature. Previously, certain spy shots also highlighted that the 2024 iteration of Creta SUV could have similar design elements to Hyundai’s global SUV Palisade. This could be possibly true as the front face of the SUV is expected to feature vertical LED light set up and parametric grille.

Moreover, the SUV might feature revised light setup and sequential turn indicators at the back. In terms of the interior, the upcoming Creta could feature an all-black theme and dual-tone seats. Notably, the Korean automaker is likely to offer a dual-screen setup in the front just like its competitor Kia Seltos. Among the upcoming features, the Creta could also introduce ventilated front seats, 360 degree camera along with ADAS technology.

Speaking of the powertrain, the Korean carmaker is expected to bring the Creta SUV with three engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The all-new SUV is likely to come mated with several transmission options. These include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT for the turbo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

