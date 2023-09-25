Hyundai Creta facelift SUV spotted testing again! What to expect1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Hyundai to unveil facelifted version of Creta SUV in India; spy shots reveal interior details and new features.
Hyundai Motor is gearing up to unveil the facelifted version of its popular Creta SUV in India. As the anticipation builds, the Korean automaker is testing the compact SUV, which holds the title of India's highest-selling SUV in its segment. Recently, spy shots of the heavily camouflaged test mule have emerged, shedding light on various aspects of the upcoming Creta, including its features and interior design, offering enthusiasts a sneak peek before its expected launch early next year.