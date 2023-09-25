Hyundai Creta facelift SUV spotted testing again! What to expect

Hyundai Motor is gearing up to unveil the facelifted version of its popular Creta SUV in India. As the anticipation builds, the Korean automaker is testing the compact SUV, which holds the title of India's highest-selling SUV in its segment. Recently, spy shots of the heavily camouflaged test mule have emerged, shedding light on various aspects of the upcoming Creta, including its features and interior design, offering enthusiasts a sneak peek before its expected launch early next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HT Auto reported that the most recent spy shots provide a glimpse of the interior of the upcoming Creta SUV. These images confirm that the new model will feature an all-black interior with dual-tone seats. Notably, there are headrests for all three passengers in the rear.

The report mentions that the dashboard of the Creta test car was covered up, hence a lot of details were not visible. However, many people expect that the new Creta will have a setup with two screens, similar to its Korean rival, the Kia Seltos. The pictures also show that there are two USB Type-C charging ports and air conditioning vents at the back of the car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the upcoming Creta SUV is likely to introduce some notable features, including ADAS technology, which Hyundai has previously offered in models like Verna, Venue, and Tucson. Currently, in the compact SUV segment, only four models provide this advanced feature: Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and the Red Dark Edition of Tata Harrier.

Additionally, the new Creta is expected to debut a 360-degree camera system, marking its first appearance in this feature category.

Hyundai is anticipated to provide the upcoming Creta SUV with a diverse range of powertrain choices. These options include a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol unit, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. It is expected that these engines will be available with various transmission options, which may include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT specifically designed for the turbocharged engine variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

