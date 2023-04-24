Hyundai Creta now comes with upgraded safety features, which are standard across all the variants of the SUV. The lineup currently includes six variants, namely E, EX, S, S+, SX, and SX (O), which are available with two powertrain options.

All variants of the Creta now offer enhanced safety features such as three-point seatbelts for all seats, adjustable headrests, and a two-step recline function for the rear seats. Moreover, the SUV also features a 60:40 split function for the rear seats. It is noteworthy that these features are now standard across the entire range of the Creta.

The Creta offers a choice between a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both of which comply with BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. The former is capable of generating 113bhp and 143.8Nm of torque and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or IVT unit. On the other hand, the latter produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and is available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. In recent news, Hyundai has raised the prices of its entire lineup by up to Rs. 12,600.

To recall, Hyundai revealed the Creta N Line Night Edition in March this year, which is a sportier version of the compact SUV specifically for the Brazilian market. The vehicle is decked out in all-black with a variety of cosmetic enhancements, both inside and out. The N Line variant features a new grille that distinguishes it from the standard model currently available.

The Creta N Line Night Edition by Hyundai features a new-gen Tucson-inspired grille with a parametric design and a distinguishing air vent that separates the grille from the bonnet. The front bumper has been redesigned with vertically-stacked fog lamps, while gloss black inserts have been added between the grille and the LED headlamps, giving the front end a wider appearance. The vehicle's profile remains mostly unchanged, except for the addition of new 17-inch alloy wheels and gloss black finishes on the side skirts and window sills. The SUV's tailgate has been updated to have a slightly sharper appearance, and the rear bumper now includes a faux diffuser. Additionally, the LED taillights have a smoked appearance on the N Line Night Edition.

The Creta N Line Night Edition follows an all-black theme for both its exterior and interior, with no chrome accents on the body. The cabin features all-black leather upholstery with contrasting red stitching, while the gear knob has red accents and contrast stitching. The N Line branding is present throughout the cabin, including on the seats, steering wheel, and gear knob.