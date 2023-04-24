Hyundai Creta is now more safer than ever. Everything you need to know on new security features2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:06 AM IST
- All variants of the Creta now offer enhanced safety features such as three-point seatbelts for all seats, adjustable headrests, and a two-step recline function for the rear seats. Moreover, the SUV also features a 60:40 split function for the rear seats.
Hyundai Creta now comes with upgraded safety features, which are standard across all the variants of the SUV. The lineup currently includes six variants, namely E, EX, S, S+, SX, and SX (O), which are available with two powertrain options.
