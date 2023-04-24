The Creta N Line Night Edition by Hyundai features a new-gen Tucson-inspired grille with a parametric design and a distinguishing air vent that separates the grille from the bonnet. The front bumper has been redesigned with vertically-stacked fog lamps, while gloss black inserts have been added between the grille and the LED headlamps, giving the front end a wider appearance. The vehicle's profile remains mostly unchanged, except for the addition of new 17-inch alloy wheels and gloss black finishes on the side skirts and window sills. The SUV's tailgate has been updated to have a slightly sharper appearance, and the rear bumper now includes a faux diffuser. Additionally, the LED taillights have a smoked appearance on the N Line Night Edition.