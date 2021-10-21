MG Motor Astor has been sold out within minutes after the bookings went live on Thursday starting at 11 am. The official website flashed, ‘MG Astor bookings sold out for 2021’. The carmaker announced that 5,000 units of the car were booked in 20 minutes.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year."

MG's Astor model is based on the company's global platform, ZS and comes with two engine options the 220 TURBO petrol engine with a six-speed AT (automatic) delivering a 140ps of power. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a VTI-tech CVT transmission is capable of producing 110PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque.

The five-seater model comes in four trims -- Style, Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp.

The prices for the Astor range between ₹9.78-16.78 lakh (ex-showroom). MG has also revealed the prices of the ADAS package on the Sharp trim, which comes together to make for a new top-spec – ‘Savvy’ trim. The new MG Astor Savvy has been priced between ₹15.78-17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ADAS brings in Level-2 autonomous driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection and lane-keeping assist and lane departure warning.

MG has partnered with Jio for embedded sim and technology to provide high-speed in-car connectivity. Jio’s eSIM and IoT solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics.

With 49 safety features and state-of-the-art radar and camera systems and the first-in-segment autonomous level 2 features add to the layer of protection by alerting you at the right time and keeping you in control all the time.

Digital Car Key In Car Remote Control Via i-Smart App for Music and AC Controls Live Location Sharing with Friends and Family i-Smart App for Apple & Android Watches Inbuilt Jio Saavn App with Premium Account for Music and Podcasts Shortpedia News App with English and Hindi Voice Readout Vehicle Status Check (Tyre Pressure, Security Alarm etc) Anti-Theft Immobilisation

The vehicle comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes warranty of three years/unlimited kilometers, three years of roadside assistance and three labor-free periodic services.

