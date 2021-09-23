The company opened pre-bookings for the SUV and also began production of the car in August. The car is available in five colours: Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel Grey.
Variants
Volkswagen has introduced the SUV in two distinctive lines: Dynamic and Performance
Dynamic Line: The variants that are powered by 1.0-litre engine. The SUV will be introduced in Comfortline, Highline and Top Line.
Performance Line: These variants will be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The company will offer it in GT and GT Plus. The GT gets a manual gearbox whereas the GT Plus gets 7-speed DSG transmission.