Volkswagen Taigun has finally been launched in India. The compact SUV enters a competitive segment which has the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos and even its cousin Skoda Kushaq.

With 95% localisation, the Volkswagen Taigun has been priced competitively at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The top-end model comes with a price tag of ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company opened pre-bookings for the SUV and also began production of the car in August. The car is available in five colours: Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel Grey.

Variants

Volkswagen has introduced the SUV in two distinctive lines: Dynamic and Performance

Dynamic Line: The variants that are powered by 1.0-litre engine. The SUV will be introduced in Comfortline, Highline and Top Line.

Performance Line: These variants will be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The company will offer it in GT and GT Plus. The GT gets a manual gearbox whereas the GT Plus gets 7-speed DSG transmission.

Prices

Dynamic Line

The Comfortline is priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Highline variant is priced at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) the automatic variant is priced at ₹14.09 lakh.

The Taigun TopLine is launched at ₹14.56 lakh for the manual variant. The automatic variant is priced at ₹15.9 lakh.

Performance Line

The GT with 6-speed manual gearbox will start at a price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The GT Plus variant will be priced at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

View Full Image The pricing of all 7 variants of the Taigun SUV

Engine Options

In terms of powertrain, the Taigun comes with two turbocharged petrol engine options. The Taigun will be offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI motor and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine.

The 1.0-litre engine will provide 113 bhp of power and 175Nm of torque while the more powerful 1.5-litre engine churns 148bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.

The smaller engine gets two transmission option which is a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission.

The 1.5-litre engine is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.