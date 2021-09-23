Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival Volkswagen Taigun SUV launched in India. Check prices, variants

Volkswagen India opened pre-bookings for the Taigun SUV and also began production of the car in August.
1 min read . 12:55 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The Taigun comes with two turbocharged petrol engine options
  • Volkswagen has introduced the SUV in two distinctive lines: Dynamic and Performance

Volkswagen Taigun has finally been launched in India. The compact SUV enters a competitive segment which has the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and even its cousin Skoda Kushaq.

With 95% localisation, the Volkswagen Taigun has been priced competitively at 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The top-end model comes with a price tag of 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company opened pre-bookings for the SUV and also began production of the car in August. The car is available in five colours: Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel Grey.

Variants

Volkswagen has introduced the SUV in two distinctive lines: Dynamic and Performance

Dynamic Line: The variants that are powered by 1.0-litre engine. The SUV will be introduced in Comfortline, Highline and Top Line.

Performance Line: These variants will be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The company will offer it in GT and GT Plus. The GT gets a manual gearbox whereas the GT Plus gets 7-speed DSG transmission. 

Prices

Dynamic Line

The Comfortline is priced at 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Highline variant is priced at 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) the automatic variant is priced at 14.09 lakh. 

The Taigun TopLine is launched at 14.56 lakh for the manual variant. The automatic variant is priced at 15.9 lakh.  

Performance Line 

The GT with 6-speed manual gearbox will start at a price of 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The GT Plus variant will be priced at 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

View Full Image
The pricing of all 7 variants of the Taigun SUV
Click on the image to enlarge

Engine Options

In terms of powertrain, the Taigun comes with two turbocharged petrol engine options. The Taigun will be offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI motor and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine. 

The 1.0-litre engine will provide 113 bhp of power and 175Nm of torque while the more powerful 1.5-litre engine churns 148bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.  

The smaller engine gets two transmission option which is a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. 

The 1.5-litre engine is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. 

 

