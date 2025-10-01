Hyundai Creta N Line SUV becomes cheaper by ₹60,000. Variant-wise old and new prices compared post-GST 2.0

Mainak Das
Published1 Oct 2025, 11:28 AM IST
The Hyundai Creta N Line is the sporty version of the highly popular mid-size SUV Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Creta N Line now comes with a maximum price cut of up to 60,000, depending on the variants, following the GST rate cut that went into effect from September 22. The Hyundai Creta N Line SUV is now available at a starting price of 17.83 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST price cut.

Hyundai Creta N Line variantPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
N8 DCT 18.43 lakh 17.83 lakh 60,000
N10 MT 19.53 lakh 19.02 lakh 51,000
N10 DCT 20.49 lakh 19.95 lakh 54,000

The maximum savings of 60,000 are available on the N8 DCT variant of the Hyundai Creta N Line. The spectrum of price cut following the GST rate cut for the Creta N Line ranges between 51,000 and 60,000, depending on the variants.

Meanwhile, the South Korean automaker has discontinued the entry-level N8 variant with a manual gearbox from the Creta N Line's portfolio. The manual transmission is now available only on the N10 trim, which is priced at 19.02 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the previous price of 19.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, with the discontinuity of the N8 MT trim of the Creta N Line, the DCT version of the SUV has become more affordable than the manual transmission-equipped trim.

Last month, the GST Council revised the tax structures for many goods and services. Under the GST 2.0 regime, the passenger vehicles now draw an 18% GST, down from the prevous 28% GST. Also, the GST Council has abolished the compensation cess on passenger vehicles. With this, the cars in India have become cheaper across different segments, owing to a reduced total tax incidence.

Hyundai Creta N Line: What powers this SUV?

Hyundai Creta N Line specifications
Engine1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol
Transmission6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
Maximum power157 bhp @ 5,500 rpm
Maximum torque253 Nm @ 1,500-3,500 rpm

The Hyundai Creta N Line SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine, which is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The engine is capable of churning out 157 bhp peak power at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of maximum torque between 1,500-3,500 rpm.

