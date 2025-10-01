Hyundai Creta N Line SUV becomes cheaper by ₹60,000. Variant-wise old and new prices compared post-GST 2.0

The Hyundai Creta N Line is the sporty version of the highly popular mid-size SUV Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Creta N Line now comes with a maximum price cut of up to ₹60,000, depending on the variants, following the GST rate cut that went into effect from September 22. The Hyundai Creta N Line SUV is now available at a starting price of ₹17.83 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST price cut.

Hyundai Creta N Line variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut N8 DCT ₹ 18.43 lakh ₹ 17.83 lakh ₹ 60,000 N10 MT ₹ 19.53 lakh ₹ 19.02 lakh ₹ 51,000 N10 DCT ₹ 20.49 lakh ₹ 19.95 lakh ₹ 54,000

The maximum savings of ₹60,000 are available on the N8 DCT variant of the Hyundai Creta N Line. The spectrum of price cut following the GST rate cut for the Creta N Line ranges between ₹51,000 and ₹60,000, depending on the variants.

Meanwhile, the South Korean automaker has discontinued the entry-level N8 variant with a manual gearbox from the Creta N Line's portfolio. The manual transmission is now available only on the N10 trim, which is priced at ₹19.02 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the previous price of ₹19.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, with the discontinuity of the N8 MT trim of the Creta N Line, the DCT version of the SUV has become more affordable than the manual transmission-equipped trim.

Last month, the GST Council revised the tax structures for many goods and services. Under the GST 2.0 regime, the passenger vehicles now draw an 18% GST, down from the prevous 28% GST. Also, the GST Council has abolished the compensation cess on passenger vehicles. With this, the cars in India have become cheaper across different segments, owing to a reduced total tax incidence.

Hyundai Creta N Line: What powers this SUV?

Hyundai Creta N Line specifications Engine 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Maximum power 157 bhp @ 5,500 rpm Maximum torque 253 Nm @ 1,500-3,500 rpm