Kia and Hyundai may be more like siblings than competitors but this sibling rivalry is getting serious with every passing month. The sales figures for the month of June are a testament to that.

Hyundai’s Creta has bagged the title of the top-selling SUV in India but Kia Seltos was not far behind despite being a much newer brand in India.

Both SUVs managed to sell over 7,000 units in the month of June. While the figures don’t hold up well against last year, the low demand due to coronavirus has hit other manufacturers much harder. Despite the low demand, Kia Motors sold 7,114 units of Seltos whereas the Hyundai Creta managed to achieve sales of 7,207 units.

Seltos was Kia Motor’s first car that was introduced in India last yeaand it still constitutes the majority share in the company’s total sales. The company sold a total of 7,275 units in the month of June.

“While the pandemic refuses to subside, the country is somehow trying to sustain and prepare itself to live with the COVID-19 effects. Last few months have been testing for the consumers as well as the industry," Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim was quoted by PTI as saying.

Creta, on the other hand, has maintained its dominance in the SUV segment due to the refreshed version of the car that was introduced earlier this year. Not only did the company match up with the exhaustive feature-list of the Kia Seltos, but it also went ahead and provided some additional first-in-class options.

Commenting on the sales performance, Hyundai’s Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg was quoted by PTI saying, “Our newly launched products like all-new Creta, Spirited New Verna, all-new Aura as well as traditionally strong brands like Elite i20, Venue, Santro and Grand i10 Nios have been receiving encouraging customer response."

