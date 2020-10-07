Hyundai Creta prices revised, new cheaper petrol base variant introduced

Hyundai has revised the prices of its compact SUV, Creta and in the process, the company has introduced a new cheaper petrol variant but has also hiked the price of the most expensive variant that was available in the market.

Hyundai has revised the prices of its compact SUV, Creta and in the process, the company has introduced a new cheaper petrol variant but has also hiked the price of the most expensive variant that was available in the market.

The BS6 compliant Creta gets a new base E variant under the petrol options. This base model has now brought down the entry price of the compact SUV to ₹9.8 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The price is ₹17,000 lower than the previous entry price for the buyer.

The BS6 compliant Creta gets a new base E variant under the petrol options. This base model has now brought down the entry price of the compact SUV to ₹9.8 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The price is ₹17,000 lower than the previous entry price for the buyer.

On the other hand, the most expensive variant of the Creta (petrol turbo variant) is now dearer by over ₹10,000. The top variant will now cost ₹17.32 lakh. The EX variant has now been priced at ₹10.61 lakh. Earlier, the same variant was priced at ₹9.99 lakh and was the base variant.

For buyers looking for a diesel variant. Going by the new pricing of the car, all diesel variants apart are more expensive by ₹12,000. However, the base variant still starts at ₹9.99 lakh.

Hyundai Creta is offering three powertrains in its lineup which includes a 1.5-litre petrol mated to a six-speed gearbox or gets CVT transmission. The second petrol engine available is a 1.4-litre turbo engine unit which is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The diesel variants get a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with a six-speed manual or an automatic six-speed torque converter.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. registered Domestic sales of 50,313 units and exports of 9,600 units with cumulative sales of 59,913 units for the month of September 2020. Creta has been at the helm of the company’s sales but is facing serious competition from its cousin Kia Seltos.

