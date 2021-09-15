MG Astor has entered one of the most competitive segments in the Indian automotive industry. It will be rivalling the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. The Astor is almost identical to the MG ZS EV from the outside. From the inside, the Astor gets a host of additional features and two new petrol engines.

View Full Image The MG Astor has a 4.3m length

The MG Astor will get a segment-first personal AI as well as Autonomous Level 2 technology. MG Astor comes with safety features such as Lane Departure Prevention, Automatic Emergency Braking.

The car comes with 14 Autonomous features. In order to provide new features, the company will be partnering with various companies such as MapMyIndia, Park+ and Jio.

In terms of interiors the dual-tone interiors with three different theme options: Red, ivory and black. For the exterior, MG has revealed the car in three different colours: black, orange and red.

Here are some of the features of the MG Astor

The MG Astor will get over 80 internet-based features.

The new SUV gets hawk eye LEDs, 17-inch dual-tone alloys.

6-way power seat

Steering feel adjustment: Normal, urban and dynamic

10.1-inch infotainment system

7-inch digital cluster

Panoramic sunroof

PM 2.5 filter

Electric parking brake

Heated ORVM

Digital Key using Bluetooth

Engine options

The SUV will be available in two powertrain options.

The first is a turbo petrol 1349cc powertrain that can produce 220Nm of torque and 140PS power it will be available with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The second is a VTi-Tech 1498cc petrol engine mated to a manual transmission or 8-speed CVT.

Safety Features

The company claims the SUV will comes with 27 safety features. The car gets up to 6 airbags.

Autonomous Level 2 allows features like Lane Keep Assist, automatic braking to avoid collision. It gets intelligent headlamp control and reversing assist.

