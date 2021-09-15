This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MG Astor SUV comes with 14 Autonomous features. In order to provide new features, the company will be partnering with various companies such as MapMyIndia, Park+ and Reliance Jio
MG Astor has entered one of the most competitive segments in the Indian automotive industry. It will be rivalling the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. The Astor is almost identical to the MG ZS EV from the outside. From the inside, the Astor gets a host of additional features and two new petrol engines.
The MG Astor will be rivalling the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. The MG Astor can be experienced at MG showrooms from this weekend.