Hyundai Creta rival MG Astor SUV unveiled with Autonomous Level 2 tech. Details here

Hyundai Creta rival MG Astor SUV unveiled with Autonomous Level 2 tech. Details here

The new MG Astor SUV will be available with three different interior cabin themes
1 min read . 12:42 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

MG Astor SUV comes with 14 Autonomous features. In order to provide new features, the company will be partnering with various companies such as MapMyIndia, Park+ and Reliance Jio

MG Astor has entered one of the most competitive segments in the Indian automotive industry. It will be rivalling the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. The Astor is almost identical to the MG ZS EV from the outside. From the inside, the Astor gets a host of additional features and two new petrol engines. 

The MG Astor will be rivalling the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. The MG Astor can be experienced at MG showrooms from this weekend. 

The MG Astor has a 4.3m length
The MG Astor will get a segment-first personal AI as well as Autonomous Level 2 technology. MG Astor comes with safety features such as Lane Departure Prevention, Automatic Emergency Braking. 

The car comes with 14 Autonomous features. In order to provide new features, the company will be partnering with various companies such as MapMyIndia, Park+ and Jio. 

In terms of interiors the dual-tone interiors with three different theme options: Red, ivory and black. For the exterior, MG has revealed the car in three different colours: black, orange and red. 

Here are some of the features of the MG Astor

  • The MG Astor will get over 80 internet-based features.
  • The new SUV gets hawk eye LEDs, 17-inch dual-tone alloys.
  • 6-way power seat
  • Steering feel adjustment: Normal, urban and dynamic
  • 10.1-inch infotainment system
  • 7-inch digital cluster
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • PM 2.5 filter
  • Electric parking brake
  • Heated ORVM
  • Digital Key using Bluetooth

Engine options

The SUV will be available in two powertrain options. 

The first is a turbo petrol 1349cc powertrain that can produce 220Nm of torque and 140PS power it will be available with a 6-speed automatic transmission. 

The second is a VTi-Tech 1498cc petrol engine mated to a manual transmission or 8-speed CVT.

Safety Features

The company claims the SUV will comes with 27 safety features. The car gets up to 6 airbags. 

Autonomous Level 2 allows features like Lane Keep Assist, automatic braking to avoid collision. It gets intelligent headlamp control and reversing assist. 

 

