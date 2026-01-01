Hyundai Creta sold 2 lakh units in 2025. Key numerical facts

Hyundai Creta, the leading revenue churner for the South Korean automaker have registered over two lakh units in 2025. This made the Creta the first mid-size SUV in the country to record more than two lakh units in a single calendar year. Not only that, the Creta became the first car in India sized more than four metre in length to achieve this feat.

Previously, only compact cars like the sub-four metre compact SUVs and hatchbacks have achieved this feat of two lakh sales in a single year. Previously, among the SUVs, the Tata Punch had crossed the two lakh annual sales milestone in 2024. The more affordable sub-compact SUV registered 202,031 units in 2024.

The sales milestone achieved by Hyundai Creta have shown how the made-in India SUV's India-centric approach helped it to grab the attention of Indian consumers and leverage the hype for utility vehicles.

Hyundai Creta: Key facts and numbers Hyundai Creta sold 2 lakh units in 2025

Hyundai sold 550 Creta SUVs on average every day in 2025

Creta completed 10 years in the India in 2025

Hyundai Creta is the first mid-size SUV in India to cross 2 lakh annual sales

Before Creta, only compact car in India sold over 2 lakh units annually

44% of Hyundai Creta's total sales came from diesel variants

32% of Hyundai Creta owners were first-time car buyers

Hyundai Creta is available in multiple powertrain and fuel options

Creta is among few cars in India that come available in both petrol, diesel and EV options

The sales milestone of two lakh units in 2025 achieved by Hyundai Creta has revealed some interesting numeric facts. The sales number for the Creta revealed that the SUV sold 550 units every day on average in the last calendar year, which is a phenomenal number for a SUV that is priced in the ₹10-20 lakh bracket, and that too in a highly price sensitive market like India.

Hyundai has also revealed that 44% of the total sales of the Creta were attributed to the diesel variants of the SUV, which is quite interesting at a time when the diesel vehicles have been facing strong headwinds owing to the tightening emission norms. Besides that, 32% of the Creta buyers in the last year were first-time consumers, which is another interesting fact, as people generally tend to buy smaller and more affordable models as their first cars.