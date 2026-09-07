Hyundai Creta SX3 spied testing: Bigger SUV, hybrid power and design changes expected

As competition intensifies in India's mid-size SUV segment, Hyundai is preparing the next-generation Creta for the Indian market. The new model, codenamed SX3, has been spotted undergoing testing in Europe with significantly lighter camouflage. The latest spy images offer a clearer look at the upcoming SUV's design and styling changes.

The next-generation Creta is expected to be slightly larger and more technologically advanced. It could also get a strong hybrid powertrain while retaining the petrol and diesel engine options offered with the current model. Hyundai is likely to launch the new Creta in India in the first half of 2027.

Next-gen Hyundai Creta gets sharper design The newest spy shots reveal a revamped front fascia featuring design elements which seem to be inspired by Hyundai's world-class design ideas. The SUV gets slim LED daytime running lights, a split headlamp system and a larger grille.

Side profile with sharper shoulder lines, wider-looking wheel arches and a more pronounced roofline. The SUV is expected to be nearly 4.5 metres long. At the rear, the prototype appears to feature connected LED tail lamps and a redesigned tailgate and bumper.

Strong Hybrid expected for the first time It is believed the next-generation Creta will also be powered by Hyundai's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The key addition will likely be a strong hybrid.

The hybrid is rumoured to be based on a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol powerplant, an electric motor, and a battery pack. The system will likely remain front-wheel-drive, and fuel consumption is projected to improve to over 25 kmpl. Final specifications are yet to be confirmed by Hyundai.

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New cabin and Pleos software The new Creta is expected to feature a revamped cabin and Hyundai's updated Pleo touchscreen infotainment system software. The system is expected to update over-the-air and enable voice assistance via AI.

The SUV will also likely have an enhanced Level 2 ADAS package, featuring improvements to camera- and radar-based sensing technology. These features are subject to change nearer the India launch.

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India launch and expected price The upcoming Hyundai Creta in India is expected to hit the market before the start of 2027, possibly at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, and would be available for sale in the first half of the year.