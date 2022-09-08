Hyundai Creta, Venue, i20, and Grand i10 Nios gets price hike: New price here2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 01:17 PM IST
- New prices are effective from the month of September on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, Verna, i20 N Line, Venue, and Creta.
Hyundai India has increased the price of the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Verna, i20 N Line, Venue, and Creta. The price rise comes days ahead of the festive season. New prices are effective from the month of September. Recently, Jeep India has raised the price of Jeep Compass in the country by up to ₹90,000 across all variants.