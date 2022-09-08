Hyundai India has increased the price of the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Verna, i20 N Line, Venue, and Creta. The price rise comes days ahead of the festive season. New prices are effective from the month of September. Recently, Jeep India has raised the price of Jeep Compass in the country by up to ₹90,000 across all variants.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios’s petrol variant has got expenxive in India. The company has increased its price by ₹6,000. Notably, Hyundai has discontinued its turbo variant.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna has also got a price hike acorss both petrol and diesel variants. The mid-size sedan’s petrol and turbo petrol variants will now cost ₹3,000 more. While the diesel variant has got a hike of ₹8,000.

Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Creta

The diesel variants of the Hyundai Venue compact SUV will now cost ₹ ₹5,000 more. Hyundai Creta’s diesel model is now costlier by ₹3,000 for the lower varinats and by ₹6,000 for the higher variants .

Hyundai i20 and Hyundai i20 N Line

Both the hatchbacks will now charge a premium of up to ₹9,000.

In a related news, Hyundai India officially announced the Hyundai Venue N Line SUV in India recently. Offered in two variants - N6 and N8 priced at ₹12.16 Lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.15 Lakh (ex-showroom) , respectively. There are dual-tone models for each variant that cost ₹15,000 extra than the standard ones. Bookings of the new Hyundai Venue N Line started last month with a booking amount of ₹20,000. Hyundai Venue N Line comes powered by 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine which is said to generate 118bhp and 172nm torque power. It has three driving modes- Normal, Eco and Sport. The company says that Hyundai Venue N Line comes with second- generation 7-speed dual clutch transmission and paddle shifters.