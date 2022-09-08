Hyundai Creta, Venue, i20, and Grand i10 Nios gets price hike: New price here

In a related news, Hyundai India officially announced the Hyundai Venue N Line SUV in India recently. Offered in two variants - N6 and N8 priced at ₹12.16 Lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.15 Lakh (ex-showroom) , respectively. There are dual-tone models for each variant that cost ₹15,000 extra than the standard ones. Bookings of the new Hyundai Venue N Line started last month with a booking amount of ₹20,000. Hyundai Venue N Line comes powered by 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine which is said to generate 118bhp and 172nm torque power. It has three driving modes- Normal, Eco and Sport. The company says that Hyundai Venue N Line comes with second- generation 7-speed dual clutch transmission and paddle shifters.