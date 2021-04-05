Hyundai crosses sales mark of 10 lakh made in India SUVs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Hyundai has announced that it has managed to sell 10 lakh SUVs that are made in India. The South Korean brand made the announcement on Monday. The 10 lakh SUVs also include the SUVs that have been exported from the country.

Similarly, the company had introduced compact SUV Venue in 2019 and it claims has already sold over 1.8 lakh units in the domestic market.

Commenting on the feat, HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said, "As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments."

With over 10 lakh cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, he added, "We have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India. This achievement also epitomises our manufacturing excellence and the unconditional admiration for Hyundai brand in India."

Stating that the company's journey towards SUV leadership was initiated by brands such as Tucson, Santa FE and Terracan, Garg said,"Now we have witnessed exponential growth in the segment with the launch of contemporary brands like Creta and Venue that have quickly gone on to become well established household names."