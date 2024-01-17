Hyundai expects sales of its diesel vehicles to fall to 30-35% in 2024

New Delhi: South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Co.’s India arm expects sales of its diesel engine-powered vehicles to reduce to nearly 30-35% in 2024, down from 40% at present, a top company official told Mint.

Hyundai Motor India will derive 65% of its sales from sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in 2024, a segment in which customers prefer the higher fuel efficiency and power of a diesel engine in the larger segments, and petrol and CNG for better fuel economy at the lower end.

“Diesel used to account for 60% of our sales at its peak, with petrol accounting for 40%, but now the trend has reversed with diesel accounting for 40%, which is good and in line with the industry direction. This year, it seems that 38-40% will be diesel, but because of our new turbo petrol engine, some diesel volumes may shift to that and diesel may account for 30-35% of our sales," Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said.

“We will need to be much more flexible because there are so many variables at play which makes it difficult to project a powertrain mix. We are not a major player in EVs but a leading EV player is saying it’s difficult to have a target, so we are making our production lines very agile to quickly adapt to customer demand," he said.

He expects SUV sales not to exceed 70%.

“My saturation point will be less than 70% because we’re still a full range manufacturer 70%. Our SUV penetration will be around 65% in 2024 and then I think we’ll fall in the range of 65-70%, but not cross it. For the industry, SUV sales were at 49% last year, and this year is likely to be close to 52%. I don’t see industry SUV penetration levels also crossing 55%."

Hyundai on Tuesday launched a significant upgrade of its best-selling mid-SUV Creta at a starting price of ₹11 lakh, all the way up to ₹20 lakh ex-showroom.

Garg expects the SUV to consolidate its leadership in the segment, as well as its contributions to the carmaker’s total sales in 2024, even as competition from manufacturers grows.

The Creta sold 40,000 units when it was launched in 2015, and has sold a cumulative 980,000 units so far, making it the first SUV in its segment to touch the 1-million unit mark. The SUV has been a very successful product for Hyundai in India, accounting for more than a quarter of its sales.

“One thing which has been consistent is the segment leadership all across with the Creta. Today, the Creta is contributing 26.1% to my volumes in 2023 when it was at the end of its lifecycle. In 2015 it contributed 8.6% to my volume. Every year the Creta’s contribution to my sales have increased," Garg said.

