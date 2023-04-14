Hyundai has recently announced that its highly-anticipated upcoming SUV will be called the Hyundai Exter. Positioned as the brand's new micro SUV, it is set to take on competitors like the Tata Punch in the segment.

This new entry-level SUV is expected to be a volume driver for the automaker, joining its impressive stable of popular vehicles including the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson, and Ioniq 5. The Hyundai Exter is poised to offer drivers a unique combination of versatility, affordability, and style in a rapidly-growing segment of the automotive market.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai Exter that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai Exter is the eighth model in our lineup with an SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales.

The highly-anticipated micro SUV is expected to hit the Indian market in the coming weeks and will fill the gap left by the Santro in Hyundai's small car lineup. With an anticipated starting price of around ₹five lakh, the Hyundai Exter is poised to offer a compelling combination of affordability, versatility, and style. The automaker is looking to capitalize on the growing demand for entry-level SUVs and expects the Hyundai Exter to be a major contender in the segment.

As per industry insiders, the Hyundai Exter is anticipated to be available in petrol-only variants, reflecting the current low demand for small diesel cars. It is believed that the Exter could offer a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, similar to the one found in the Grand i10 Nios. However, there is also speculation that Hyundai may offer a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well, providing drivers with an additional powertrain option. The Exter is expected to be available with a manual and automatic transmission, while the innovative iMT technology could also be featured.

Like all Hyundai vehicles, the Exter is expected to be fully-loaded with advanced features such as connected technology, a large infotainment screen, LED lighting, and much more. With its combination of style, technology, and performance, the Hyundai Exter is set to be a highly-anticipated addition to the automaker's impressive lineup of vehicles.