Hyundai Exter confirmed as the new Micro SUV in segment to be unveiled soon1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 12:51 PM IST
- Hyundai has revealed that their upcoming SUV, the Hyundai Exter, is designed to be the perfect solution for Gen Z customers who prioritize an active lifestyle, symbolizing ‘outdoors, travel and leisure’.
Hyundai has recently announced that its highly-anticipated upcoming SUV will be called the Hyundai Exter. Positioned as the brand's new micro SUV, it is set to take on competitors like the Tata Punch in the segment.
