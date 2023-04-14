Hyundai Exter confirmed as the new Micro SUV in segment to be unveiled soon

As per industry insiders, the Hyundai Exter is anticipated to be available in petrol-only variants, reflecting the current low demand for small diesel cars. It is believed that the Exter could offer a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, similar to the one found in the Grand i10 Nios. However, there is also speculation that Hyundai may offer a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well, providing drivers with an additional powertrain option. The Exter is expected to be available with a manual and automatic transmission, while the innovative iMT technology could also be featured.