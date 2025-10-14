Hyundai Exter SUV becomes cheaper by up to ₹84k post-GST price cut. Variant-wise old & new prices compared

Hyundai Exter has received price cut ranging up to 84,000.

Mainak Das
Published14 Oct 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Hyundai Exter has received a price cut ranging up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,000.
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter has received a price cut ranging up to ₹84,000.(Hyundai)

Hyundai Exter was launched as an upmarket and feature-laden SUV in the country, in an attempt to ramp up the South Korean automaker's market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market's utility vehicle segment, where the company has a strong footprint thanks to the Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Exter SUV was launched with a wide range of segment-leading features that enhanced its appeal to consumers, especially the young-age buyers who seek more advanced technology-aided upmarket features in a car, rather than just buying a vehicle for commuting from one point to another. Now, following the GST rate cut, Hyundai has reduced the pricing of the Exter significantly, which further ramps up its appeal to consumers.

Hyundai Exter variantsPrice before GST rate cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST rate cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Hyundai Exter manual variants
EX MT 6.21 lakh 5.49 lakh 72,000
EX CNG (dual cylinders) MT 7.51 lakh 6.87 lakh 64,000
EX (O) MT 6.56 lakh 6 lakh 56,000
S Executive CNG MT 8.56 lakh 7.83 lakh 73,000
S Executive CNG (dual cylinders) MT 8.65 lakh 7.91 lakh 74,000
S Plus Executive CNG (dual cylinders) MT 8.86 lakh 8.15 lakh 71,000
S Smart MT 7.68 lakh 7.03 lakh 65,000
S Smart CNG (dual cylinders) MT 8.63 lakh 7.89 lakh 74,000
S MT 7.73 lakh 7.08 lakh 65,000
S Plus MT 7.93 lakh 7.30 lakh 63,000
SX Smart MT 8.16 lakh 7.51 lakh 65,000
SX Smart CNG (dual cylinders) MT 9.18 lakh 8.45 lakh 73,000
SX MT 8.31 lakh 7.65 lakh 66,000
SX CNG MT 9.25 lakh 8.46 lakh 79,000
SX CNG (dual cylinders) MT 9.33 lakh 8.58 lakh 75,000
SX Knight MT 8.46 lakh 7.78 lakh 68,000
SX Knight CNG (dual cylinders) MT 9.48 lakh 8.72 lakh 76,000
SX (O) MT 8.98 lakh 8.26 lakh 72,000
SX Tech MT 8.51 lakh 7.83 lakh 68,000
SX Tech CNG (dual cylinders) MT 9.53 lakh 8.77 lakh 76,000
SX (O) Connect Knight MT 9.82 lakh 8.98 lakh 84,000
Hyundai Exter AMT variants
S Smart AMT 8.39 lakh 7.68 lakh 71,000
S AMT 8.44 lakh 7.72 lakh 72,000
S Plus AMT 8.64 lakh 7.95 lakh 69,000
SX Smart AMT 8.83 lakh 8.12 lakh 71,000
SX AMT 8.98 lakh 8.26 lakh 72,000
SX Knight AMT 9.13 lakh 8.40 lakh 73,000
SX Tech AMT 9.18 lakh 8.44 lakh 74,000
SX (O) AMT 9.65 lakh 9.02 lakh 63,000
SX (O) Connect AMT 10 lakh 9.24 lakh 76,000
SX (O) Connect Knight AMT 10.15 lakh 9.33 lakh 82,000

Hyundai Exter has received a price cut of up to 84,000, depending on the variants. The price cut for the compact SUV ranges between 56,000 and 84,000, depending on the variants. The price cut has been applied across all the powertrain options. Available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG fuel options as well as manual and AMT gearbox choices, the Hyundai Exter's AMT trims have become cheaper with price cuts ranging between 71,000 and 82,000. Consumers seeking to buy the petrol-CNG variant of the SUV can avail price cut benefits ranging between 64,000 and 84,000, depending on the variants.

Hyundai Exter powertrain specifications
Engine1.2-litre petrol1.2-litre petrol + CNG
Transmission5-speed MT / AMT5-speed MT
Maximum power81 bhp @ 6,000 rpm68 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
Maximum torque113 Nm @ 4,000 rpm95.2 Nm @ 4,000 rpm

GST price cut likely to boost Hyundai Exter sales

No wonder the Hyundai Venue tapped the right segment with a solid sales record in its first two years, registering more than 1.65 lakh units by mid-2025 and contributing 21% to the auto company's utility vehicle sales over that period. The Hyundai Venue remains a strong performer in the popular compact SUV segment in India. The SUV is positioned in the third position in Hyundai's SUV lineup in India, behind the Creta and Venue. The GST price cut that went into effect from September 22 is expected to boost the SUV's sales performance over the coming months, especially during the festive season, thanks to the additional benefits of festive offers and discounts, which may vary across dealerships.

