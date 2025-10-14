Hyundai Exter SUV becomes cheaper by up to ₹84k post-GST price cut. Variant-wise old & new prices compared

Hyundai Exter was launched as an upmarket and feature-laden SUV in the country, in an attempt to ramp up the South Korean automaker's market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market's utility vehicle segment, where the company has a strong footprint thanks to the Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Exter SUV was launched with a wide range of segment-leading features that enhanced its appeal to consumers, especially the young-age buyers who seek more advanced technology-aided upmarket features in a car, rather than just buying a vehicle for commuting from one point to another. Now, following the GST rate cut, Hyundai has reduced the pricing of the Exter significantly, which further ramps up its appeal to consumers.

Hyundai Exter variants Price before GST rate cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST rate cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Hyundai Exter manual variants EX MT ₹ 6.21 lakh ₹ 5.49 lakh ₹ 72,000 EX CNG (dual cylinders) MT ₹ 7.51 lakh ₹ 6.87 lakh ₹ 64,000 EX (O) MT ₹ 6.56 lakh ₹ 6 lakh ₹ 56,000 S Executive CNG MT ₹ 8.56 lakh ₹ 7.83 lakh ₹ 73,000 S Executive CNG (dual cylinders) MT ₹ 8.65 lakh ₹ 7.91 lakh ₹ 74,000 S Plus Executive CNG (dual cylinders) MT ₹ 8.86 lakh ₹ 8.15 lakh ₹ 71,000 S Smart MT ₹ 7.68 lakh ₹ 7.03 lakh ₹ 65,000 S Smart CNG (dual cylinders) MT ₹ 8.63 lakh ₹ 7.89 lakh ₹ 74,000 S MT ₹ 7.73 lakh ₹ 7.08 lakh ₹ 65,000 S Plus MT ₹ 7.93 lakh ₹ 7.30 lakh ₹ 63,000 SX Smart MT ₹ 8.16 lakh ₹ 7.51 lakh ₹ 65,000 SX Smart CNG (dual cylinders) MT ₹ 9.18 lakh ₹ 8.45 lakh ₹ 73,000 SX MT ₹ 8.31 lakh ₹ 7.65 lakh ₹ 66,000 SX CNG MT ₹ 9.25 lakh ₹ 8.46 lakh ₹ 79,000 SX CNG (dual cylinders) MT ₹ 9.33 lakh ₹ 8.58 lakh ₹ 75,000 SX Knight MT ₹ 8.46 lakh ₹ 7.78 lakh ₹ 68,000 SX Knight CNG (dual cylinders) MT ₹ 9.48 lakh ₹ 8.72 lakh ₹ 76,000 SX (O) MT ₹ 8.98 lakh ₹ 8.26 lakh ₹ 72,000 SX Tech MT ₹ 8.51 lakh ₹ 7.83 lakh ₹ 68,000 SX Tech CNG (dual cylinders) MT ₹ 9.53 lakh ₹ 8.77 lakh ₹ 76,000 SX (O) Connect Knight MT ₹ 9.82 lakh ₹ 8.98 lakh ₹ 84,000 Hyundai Exter AMT variants S Smart AMT ₹ 8.39 lakh ₹ 7.68 lakh ₹ 71,000 S AMT ₹ 8.44 lakh ₹ 7.72 lakh ₹ 72,000 S Plus AMT ₹ 8.64 lakh ₹ 7.95 lakh ₹ 69,000 SX Smart AMT ₹ 8.83 lakh ₹ 8.12 lakh ₹ 71,000 SX AMT ₹ 8.98 lakh ₹ 8.26 lakh ₹ 72,000 SX Knight AMT ₹ 9.13 lakh ₹ 8.40 lakh ₹ 73,000 SX Tech AMT ₹ 9.18 lakh ₹ 8.44 lakh ₹ 74,000 SX (O) AMT ₹ 9.65 lakh ₹ 9.02 lakh ₹ 63,000 SX (O) Connect AMT ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 9.24 lakh ₹ 76,000 SX (O) Connect Knight AMT ₹ 10.15 lakh ₹ 9.33 lakh ₹ 82,000

Hyundai Exter has received a price cut of up to ₹84,000, depending on the variants. The price cut for the compact SUV ranges between ₹56,000 and ₹84,000, depending on the variants. The price cut has been applied across all the powertrain options. Available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG fuel options as well as manual and AMT gearbox choices, the Hyundai Exter's AMT trims have become cheaper with price cuts ranging between ₹71,000 and ₹82,000. Consumers seeking to buy the petrol-CNG variant of the SUV can avail price cut benefits ranging between ₹64,000 and ₹84,000, depending on the variants.

Hyundai Exter powertrain specifications Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol + CNG Transmission 5-speed MT / AMT 5-speed MT Maximum power 81 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 68 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Maximum torque 113 Nm @ 4,000 rpm 95.2 Nm @ 4,000 rpm